Our Dante Makerboards are available again!
Digimedia DIO-RCA-TOS DC
Digimedia DIO-RCA-TOS DC is a professional high-end 2 channel Dante™ module with digital SPDIF input and output. Input has SRC and is specially designed to connect CD and DVD players, satellite and digital radio tuners and DJ-consoles to Dante™ network or to connect external high-end DAC to Dante™ network for best audio performance. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter.
Digimedia DIO XLR DC
Digimedia DIO XLR DC is a professional high-end studio-grade 2 channel Dante™ module with digital AES-3 XLR input and output. Input has high quality SRC with typical SN 144dB. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter. Two professional high quality Neutrik XLR audio connectors.
Digimedia DAC XLR DC
Digimedia DAC XLR DC is a professional studio-grade 2 channel Dante™ module with analog output.On board is a high quality DAC from TI/Burr Brown with typical S/N 114dB. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter. Two professional high quality Neutrik XLR audio connectors.
Digimedia AMP DC
Digimedia AMP DC is a professional 2 channel Dante™ module with analog amplifier output. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Audio output power can be up to 2x20W. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter. Digimedia AMP DC has professional industrial Phoenix Contact connector for the loudspeakers.
Digimedia DAC RCA DC
Digimedia DAC RCA DC is a high quality 2 channel Dante™ module with analog output. On board is a high quality DAC from TI/Burr Brown with typical S/N 114dB. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter.