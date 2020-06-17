Digimedia DIO-RCA-TOS DC is a professional high-end 2 channel Dante™ module with digital SPDIF input and output. Input has SRC and is specially designed to connect CD and DVD players, satellite and digital radio tuners and DJ-consoles to Dante™ network or to connect external high-end DAC to Dante™ network for best audio performance. There is Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support build in. Module needs 12V or external PoE (Power over Ethernet) splitter.