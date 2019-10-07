Now available on stock: Digimedia HPA for AES67/Ravenna

Digimedia HPA for AES67/Ravenna is a professional studio-grade 2 channel AES67 interface with analog headphone output for Ravenna. On board is a high quality DAC from TI/Burr Brown with typical S/N 114dB and a high class amplifier with up to S/N 120dB. There is a web-ui for configuration. Interface has PoE (Power over Ethernet) or can be powered with external 12V DC. Professional high quality Neutrik jack audio connectors with gold contacts for long life.