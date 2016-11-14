Digimedia 5.10 mit Cartwall

https://www.micromedia.ch/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/IBCd003-1030x773.jpg 772 1028 wp-admin https://www.micromedia.ch/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/micromedia-web-header-logo.png wp-admin2016-11-14 09:38:372017-12-13 13:20:15Digimedia 5.10 mit Cartwall
Latest Digimedia News
- Screencomposer with DHD TFT View Integration02.09.2017 - 15:42
A new version of Micromedia Digimedia Screencomposer with DHD TFT View is released. This version allows seamless integration of DHD TFT Views into Screencomposer layouts for single or multiple screens (videowall).