Dante AoIP with AES67 Support

All our Dante AoIP modules and devices now support AES67 out of the box. They can receive Dante or AES67 protocol. Our DIO devices further support Dante transmit flow or AES67 transmit or dual multicast which means both protocols in parallel and synchronous.