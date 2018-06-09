New Dante AoIP Interfaces available

Our DC line has become 3 new members: Digimedia DIO XLR DC, Digimedia DAC XLR DC and Digimedia AMP DC. All interfaces are Dante and AES67 compatible and are DDM (Dante Domain Manager) ready. They need 12V DC or external PoE splitter. The enclosure is very compact. The Digimedia DIO XLR DC has studio-grade high-end audio electronics with typical S/N 144 dB for best sound quality. Digimedia AMP DC has professional industrial Phoenix Contact connector for the loudspeakers.

