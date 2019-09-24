Micromedia AG is now a Ravenna Partner

Now it is official, RAVENNA is pleased to welcome Micromedia AG as new partner to the fold,

Andreas Hildebrand, RAVENNA Evangelist at ALC NetworX, is pleased to welcome Micromedia on board: “I am glad to see Micromedia joining the RAVENNA community at last. I have known George Wismer for many years now, and I have always been impressed by his personal commitment to service and quality. Being able to offer RAVENNA/AES67 interface options for his high-grade studio I/O modules will definitely enhance the footprint of RAVENNA.”

“I’m happy to be a RAVENNA partner,” says Micromedia CTO, George Wismer. “For our HPA (headphone amplifier) we were looking for additional network-based connectivity for large scale broadcasters in the TV and radio broadcast industry. We chose RAVENNA as it is widely accepted by large scale broadcasters and gives us further compatibility with the leading manufactures of professional consoles and IP-based network management tools.”